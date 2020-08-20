ComEd Customers Impacted By Last Week’s Outage Can Get Compensated for Spoiled Food
ComEd customers who were affected by last week’s power outage can now file claims to get compensated for spoiled food. Hundreds of thousands of people in the Chicago area were impacted by last Monday’s severe weather that left several in the dark for days. ComEd officials say customers can file claims online or call them and they will send a form to fill out in the mail. Once the utility receives the form the applicant will be assigned and they will determine if the claim meets the criteria for reimbursement. Click HERE to get your reimbursement Form. Customers can also call -866-405-0209. (1340 WJOL-News)