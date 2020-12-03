Colman Domingo says expect “honest, hard conversations” in tonight's 'Euphoria' special episode
Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBOAs fans patiently wait for the second season of HBO’s Euphoria to arrive, series star Colman Domingo is sharing some details on the special episode that will air tonight.
After season one ended with Zendaya‘s Rue being left at the train station when she decided not to run away with Jules, the first of the two-episode special will pick up with Rue’s subsequent relapse. Domingo, who plays Ali, another recovering addict, tells ABC Audio that this episode will be “centered on Rue and Ali” during Christmas.
“I just think it’s very interesting to see two addicts together experiencing one of the most bittersweet holidays,” he says. “And how do they work through their lives, raise some questions.”
“It’s the end of the year,” Domingo continues. “So there’s a lot of taking stock. So you’ll see a lot of that.”
The actor explains that he and Zendaya will also have one of their most “honest” conversations since the series began.
“You’ll see these two addicts that are able to be the most honest with each other,” he says. “That’s what [it’s like for] people who are going to go through 12 step in recovery — they demand honesty from each other. And I think… we’re all ready for those honest, hard conversations. We’ve been groomed for it.”
In addition to the candid dialogue, Colman teases that fans will have plenty to be excited about in the upcoming episode.
“So I feel like it’s going to be such a Christmas gift that [creator] Sam Levinson has wrote for fans,” he says.
Euphoria premieres tonight at 12 a.m. ET on HBO Max. It will then air on HBO on Sunday, December 6 at 9 p.m. ET, as previously announced.
By Candice Williams
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.