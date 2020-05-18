Collin Raye To Headline Concert Despite Ban On Gatherings
Collin Raye poses backstage with his award for Country Video of the Year for "I Think About You" at the 32nd Academy of Country Music Awards Wednesday, April 23, 1997, in Universal City, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
(Kaysville, UT) – Nineties’ country music hitmaker Collin Raye is set to headline a free concert in Utah despite the state’s ban on large gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak. The May 30th event is being organized by the Utah Business Revival group and is supported by the city’s mayor, Katie Witt. However, it’s in direct violation of the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. Collin Raye released a statement, saying he’s hoping the concert will inspire similar events across the nation as “we try to unify and start pushing back against the effects of this pandemic.” (Metro News)