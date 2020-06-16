Collective Soul announces 25th anniversary reissue of self-titled sophomore album
Credit: Lee ClowerCollective Soul‘s 1995 self-titled sophomore album turned 25 this year, and the “Shine” rockers are celebrating the milestone with a deluxe reissue.
The package will include six bonus tracks, plus updated liner notes featuring “new insights” from frontman Ed Roland. It’ll be available on CD and digital on August 7.
Additionally, Collective Soul will also be available on vinyl for the first time on August 7. While you’re picking that up, you can also grab a vinyl edition of Collective Soul’s 1993 debut, Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid, which will also be out on wax that same day for the first time widely after a limited release for Record Store Day 2018.
Collective Soul the album is Collective Soul the band’s highest-selling record. It spawned the hit singles “December,” “The World I Know” and “Where the River Flows.”
By Josh Johnson
