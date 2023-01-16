Collaborating is gold for Dierks Bentley

Capitol Nashville

Dierks Bentley’s upcoming record, Gravel & Gold, gives fans a taste of the many diverse sounds of country music. It also has him working with a string of collaborators from different eras of country, and that’s something that was incredibly important to him.

He sings with Ashley McBryde on the tune “Cowboy Boots” and collaborates with Billy Strings on the tune “High Note.” But the latter song also has him trading licks with some of the legendary pickers in Nashville, including Jerry Douglas on dobro, Sam Bush on mandolin, Charlie Worsham on guitar, and Bryan Sutton on guitar and banjo.

“Selfishly I’ve always wanted to have my cake and eat it, too,” he shares. “I’m in the bluegrass space. I’m in the traditional country space.”

Dierks notes, “It’s always been important to me to have the love and support of this community in Nashville, particularly the older establishment and the Opry — and to know that I’m able to do that but also get out on the road and play the big venues too? It doesn’t get any better than that for me.”

Gravel & Gold is due out February 24.

