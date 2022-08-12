COLE SWINDELL’S NEW VIDEO FEATURES CAMEO FROM JO DEE MESSINA

Cole Swindell released the video for his latest single, ““She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” yesterday (Thursday, August 11th) on Facebook. The clip was shot in downtown Nashville and features a cameo appearance by “Heads Carolina, Tails California” singer Jo Dee Messina. The song is a Top 10 and climbing on the Mediabase chart this week.

Cole shared a snippet of the video on social media writing, “The official music video for “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” is out NOW. Thank you @jodeemessina for being my bartender”

Cole launches his headlining Back Down To The Bar Tour, featuring Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe, on September 23rd. His first headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on November 3rd is sold out, but he has added a second show on November 2nd. Tickets for the second show go on sale today (Friday, August 12th) at 10 a.m. local.

