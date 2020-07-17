Cole Swindell Unsure About Resuming Tour This Fall
OXFORD, MS - NOVEMBER 05: Music artist Cole Swindell takes an interview during the first half of a game between the Mississippi Rebels and the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Cole Swindell is hoping to be able to resume his Down To Earth Tour on its rescheduled first date of October 1 in Macon, GA. While Cole tells us he is champing at the bit to get back on the road, he’s taking his cues from his management team and health experts as to whether the tour will continue on this year.
In the meantime, Cole is climbing the charts with “Single Saturday Night,” the lead single off his next studio album.
Cole was set to tour this summer with Thomas Rhett, however the Center Point Road Tour has been postponed until next year due to the pandemic.
He shot the video for “Single Saturday Night” during quarantine in front of a green screen and while complying with social distancing guidelines.