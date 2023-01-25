COLE SWINDELL TRADED SPORTS FOR MUSIC

Cole Swindell (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Cole Swindell‘s first love growing up wasn’t music, but rather sports. He tells us:

“Well, I really didn’t start singing seriously until I graduated high school. I grew up playing sports and not many people know that about me but that’s something I’ve always loved and in high school I played five sports and you know music was always a big part of my life and always loved it but I didn’t actually start singing and know that I wanted to do this until I was almost out of high school so although sports didn’t really get me anywhere other than writing material but I’ll take that any day. I look back and miss those Friday nights all the time.”

Cole will release his new single, called “Drinkaby,” on Friday (January 27th). The song will be featured on his upcoming project.