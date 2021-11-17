COLE SWINDELL TAPS LAINEY WILSON FOR NEW DUET

Cole Swindell will release his 12th career single, “Never Say Never,” on Thursday (November 18th) across all digital platforms. The song is a duet with his friend Lainey Wilson, who recently celebrated her first Number One hit with “Things A Man Oughta Know.”
Cole co-wrote the duet, which is the follow-up to his back-to-back No. 1 hits “Love You Too Late” and most recently his 10th career No. 1 hit “Single Saturday Night.”
Cole recently wrapped his run on Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road Tour and has been headlining his own dates. He will perform on the CBS presents New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash airing on Friday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET.