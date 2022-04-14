 Cole Swindell Talks About Concerts!

Cole Swindell Talks About The First Concert He Went To … “My first concert ever was Randy Travis and my grandparents took me to it – and something that you know I was very young so it’s kind of hard to…I just remember being there and buying a T-shirt and having that t-shirt for years but…Randy Travis, the fact that I’m now on Warner Brothers and he’s a label mate of mine is just makes it even cooler that he was the first artist that I ever saw live and now I’m on the same label as him so it’s cool that Randy Travis was my first concert”