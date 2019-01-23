Cole Swindell & Scotty McCreery Coming to Taste of Joliet June 22nd

Brad Staab from the Joliet Park District and Terry Darcy from Darcy Buick/GMC stopped by the Roy & Carol in the Morning Show to announce Country Day at this year’s Taste of Joliet. This year we are proud to welcome COLE SWINDELL and SCOTTY MCCREERY Saturday June 22nd at ATI Field at Joliet’s Memorial Stadium. Tickets are on sale right now at TasteofJoliet.com. VIP tickets are $53, general admission are $14.

Cole Swindell has released nine singles, of which seven have charted within the Top 5 of Hot Country Songs and/or Country Airplay. He has also written singles for Craig Campbell, Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery, and Luke Bryan, and has released three albums for Warner Bros. Records Nashville. “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey”, “Chillin It”, “Let Me See You Girl”, “You Should Be Here”, & “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight”, “Middle of a Memory”, our just some of his big hits.

Scotty McCreery won the tenth season of American Idol on May 25, 2011. His debut studio album, Clear as Day, was released in October 2011 and was certified platinum in the United States. The album includes the top 20 country songs, “I Love You This Big” and “The Trouble with Girls“. McCreery released a Christmas album, Christmas with Scotty McCreery, in October 2012 and it has been certified gold. He released his third album, See You Tonight, in October 2013. The first single from the album, also called “See You Tonight“, became his first song to reach the top ten on Billboard‘s Country charts. Setting a new record in July 2017 with his single “Five More Minutes“,[5] McCreery became the only country music artist in Country Aircheck/Mediabase history to chart a song without the backing of a record label;[6] it would top Billboard and Mediabase in February 2018. His most recent album, Seasons Change, was released in March 2018.

