Cole Swindell Revisits Parents’ Divorce In ‘3 Feet Tall’

Cole Swindell is digging deep on his latest song.

He discusses the emotional aftermath of his parents’ divorce in “3 Feet Tall.”

“I can’t believe the 1st song from Album 5 is finally out. Songs like these are why I fall in love with Country Music in the first place,” Cole shares on Instagram. “For all of you out there that have lived it in any way, I’m here for you. I’ve been there too.”

Jordan Walker, Trannie Anderson, and Trey Lewis wrote the track, which features Cole chronicling a divorce through the eyes of the couple’s young son.

