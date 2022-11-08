COLE SWINDELL RELEASES REMIX OF HIT SONG FEATURING JO DEE MESSINA

Cole Swindell (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Cole Swindell gave the fans what they’ve been asking for on Sunday (November 6th) night, and that’s a remix of his latest chart-topper, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” featuring Jo Dee Messina. Of course, Jo Dee recorded the 1996 hit song, “Heads Carolina, Tales California,” on which Cole’s song is based.

He shared the news on social media writing, “Did y’all really think we were gonna leave you hanging without releasing a version of this song w/ @jodeemessina?!? Such a full circle moment for this here 90’s Country fan… the “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” Remix is OUT NOW.”

Jo Dee is also featured in the video for “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” which was filmed at a downtown Nashville bar.

Cole is set to perform “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” on the CMA Awards tomorrow (Wednesday, November 9th) night airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET. He is nominated for Musical Event Of The Year and Music Video of The Year for “Never Say Never” featuring Lainey Wilson.

CHECK IT OUT