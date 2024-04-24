Cole Swindell Recalls Proposal and Asking Permission from his Fiancée’s Father

AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 02: (L-R) Cole Swindell and Courtney Little attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Renee Dominguez/FilmMagic)

Even country music stars get the jitters.

Cole Swindell recently discussed his wedding planning process and proposal to Courtney Little, on The Bobby Bones Show.

Swindell said he proposed at her childhood home; and he was nervous, though he knew she would say yes.

He shared that Little’s family reminds him of his own, which, he says, makes the union even more special.

His wedding preparation frustrations include the guest list and RSVPs. Cole says he hates hurting people. So, he made a guest list he knew would be difficult, because he wanted to invite everyone, but they wanted to keep it modest.

Swindell’s new single, “Forever To Me,” was inspired by a special moment before a football game, and he is working on a new album, with – what he calls – a more mature sound.

What was your wedding proposal like?