      Weather Alert

Cole Swindell Plays Bartender, Pours a Round of Shots in Downtown Nashville

May 26, 2022 @ 5:06am

Cole Swindell and HARDY paired, recently, to take their drink-mixing skills “Down To The Bar.”

And they enlisted the help of Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke, to star in the new music video, which debuted on Tuesday morning (May 24).

In the video, Denning and Cooke argue while Denning drinks in front of the TV.

Denning rides shotgun with Cooke to Lower Broadway in Downtown Nashville.  Cooke rolls her eyes and drives away as Denning explores the city’s bars and drinks from Swindell.

Before returning to the bar, he changes clothes at a Nashville boot shop.  “Well, my acting debut is finally here.  It may also be my acting farewell,” Denning joked on Instagram.

Watch me pretend date/hate [Travis Denning] in [Cole Swindell’s] music video,” Cooke wrote on Instagram.

Swindell is already reminiscing, noting that the video debut “kinda makes me want to go back…

TAGS
#AshleyCooke #Bartender #ColeSwindell #MusicVideo #TravisDenning HARDY
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dining Together Is Good for You - Not Just Because of the Food
Win Tickets to The Taste of Joliet Country Night
NASCAR May Be Coming Back To Joliet!
Impulse Buying Survey
DOLLY PARTON REUNITES WITH TACO BELL'S MEXICAN PIZZA
Connect With Us Listen To Us On