Cole Swindell Engaged To Courtney Little

AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 02: (L-R) Cole Swindell and Courtney Little attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Renee Dominguez/FilmMagic)

Cole Swindell announced today that he is engaged to his former NBA dancer girlfriend, Courtney Little.

He shared the news on his socials with a carousel of photos documenting when he asked her.

He captioned the photos, “Still couldn’t tell ya everything I said down on one knee..All I know is she said “YES!” We’re so excited!

The couple has been dating since approximately mid-2021, and they made their red-carpet debut at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

This is starting to be a very exciting for Cole.