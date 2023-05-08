Cole Swindell Engaged To Courtney Little
May 8, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Cole Swindell announced today that he is engaged to his former NBA dancer girlfriend, Courtney Little.
He shared the news on his socials with a carousel of photos documenting when he asked her.
He captioned the photos, “Still couldn’t tell ya everything I said down on one knee..All I know is she said “YES!” We’re so excited!
The couple has been dating since approximately mid-2021, and they made their red-carpet debut at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
This is starting to be a very exciting for Cole.