Cole Swindell dropped his new song on Friday! By Todd Boss | Aug 20, 2018 @ 4:59 PM Whiskey Riff calls “Dad’s Old Number” the “most powerful” track on his new album. That album is, as you may know, titled “All Of It”, and it came out Friday. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Major Garth Brooks Announcement Coming Soon Low and High Carb Diets Increase Risk of Early Death Make a Splash at Your Next Party, Hire the Waffle House Food Truck Taco Bell Named One of the Healthiest Fast-Food Chains in America Is This the Worst Golf Drive Ever? Kenny Chesney sets personal best, becomes biggest-seller at Metlife Stadium