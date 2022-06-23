Cole Swindell Delivers One-Of-Kind Performance – Due to Torrential Rain Damage

Cole Swindell didn’t let a torrential rainstorm stop him from performing in Doswell, Virginia.
The country star played a stripped-down set at K95 COUNTRYFEST on Friday, June 17th.
Swindell’s gear was damaged by torrential rain, which delayed the concert. That forced him, and his band, to improvise an acoustic performance, for those who weathered the storm.
Swindell told the crowd he would give them a “one-of-a-kind” performance – and performed acoustic versions of his hit, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.”
Performers included Callista Clark, Travis Denning, and Walker Montgomery.
[Which artist would you stand in a torrential downpour for?]