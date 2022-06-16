Cole Swindell and Randy Travis Share Unforgettable Moment

Cole Swindell and Randy Travis shared an unforgettable moment, at CMA Fest.
Cole surprised fans, when he brought Randy on stage, to sing with him. And Randy, who’s regained his speech, since medical setback, sang with him.
Before he did it, Swindell said, “Y’all, one of my biggest influences right here, please say hello, make some noise for Mr. Randy Travis.”
Cole also shared a clip of the night and said, “What a night! Such an honor to have @therandytravis come out to our sold out @warnermusicnashville #CMAFest show this weekend!”
