      Weather Alert

Cole Swindell and Randy Travis Share Unforgettable Moment

Jun 16, 2022 @ 10:00am
(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Cole Swindell and Randy Travis shared an unforgettable moment, at CMA Fest.

Cole surprised fans, when he brought Randy on stage, to sing with him.  And Randy, who’s regained his speech, since medical setback, sang with him.

Before he did it, Swindell said, “Y’all, one of my biggest influences right here, please say hello, make some noise for Mr. Randy Travis.”

Cole also shared a clip of the night and said, “What a night! Such an honor to have @therandytravis come out to our sold out @warnermusicnashville #CMAFest show this weekend!

Congratulations to each of you, who won tickets to see Randy Travis and James DuPre with us, at the Des Plaines Theatre, June 5th.  You know how magical these moments, are.

 

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACE: There's Such a Thing as a "Flirting Face" - And Every Guy Can Spot It
Win Tickets to See The Chicks!
Take the Family to Legoland
Left Turns Will Be Prohibited In All Directions
Win Tickets to See Kenny Chesney!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On