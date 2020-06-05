Coldplay’s Chris Martin taking part in Finneas-produced U2 cover for virtual commencement event
Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesChris Martin will salute this year’s graduating students as part of Dear Class of 2020, a four-hour virtual commencement event premiering this Sunday, June 7.
As part of the special, the Coldplay frontman is taking part in an all-star cover of U2‘s “Beautiful Day,” along with Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Noah Cyrus, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Tove Lo, Ben Platt and Ty Dolla $ign.
The collaboration was produced by Billie Eilish‘s brother and collaborator, Finneas, and will be introduced by Bono himself.
Additionally, Dear Class of 2020 will feature remarks from Barack and Michelle Obama, and the former first lady will also deliver a commencement address alongside Beyoncé. Many other celebrities, including Eilish, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Jack Black, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Missy Elliott, Tom Hanks, Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Justin Timberlake, and Daisy Ridley, will also make appearances.
You can watch Dear Class of 2020 beginning Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on the YouTube Originals channel.
By Josh Johnson
