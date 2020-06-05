      Weather Alert

Coldplay’s Chris Martin taking part in Finneas-produced U2 cover for virtual commencement event

Jun 5, 2020 @ 1:00pm

Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesChris Martin will salute this year’s graduating students as part of Dear Class of 2020, a four-hour virtual commencement event premiering this Sunday, June 7.

As part of the special, the Coldplay frontman is taking part in an all-star cover of U2‘s “Beautiful Day,” along with Leon BridgesCamila CabelloNoah CyrusCynthia ErivoKhalid, Tove LoBen Platt and Ty Dolla $ign.

The collaboration was produced by Billie Eilish‘s brother and collaborator, Finneas, and will be introduced by Bono himself.

Additionally, Dear Class of 2020 will feature remarks from Barack and Michelle Obama, and the former first lady will also deliver a commencement address alongside Beyoncé. Many other celebrities, including Eilish, Lady GagaTaylor SwiftJack Black, Joseph Gordon-LevittMissy ElliottTom HanksMichael B. Jordan, Seth RogenJustin Timberlake, and Daisy Ridley, will also make appearances.

You can watch Dear Class of 2020 beginning Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on the YouTube Originals channel.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. 

