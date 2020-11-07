      Weather Alert

Coldplay announces vinyl release of original holiday song, “Christmas Lights”

Nov 6, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Credit: Tim SaccentiColdplay‘s original holiday song “Christmas Lights” is getting its first vinyl release.

The track, which was originally released digitally in 2010, will be available on a blue seven-inch single on December 4. The B-side is a BBC Radio performance of the holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

You can pre-order the single now via Coldplay’s web store.

Coldplay released their latest album, Everyday Life, last November.

By Josh Johnson
