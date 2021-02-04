More Snow Today, Then Coldest Temps of 2021 Coming This Weekend
Last weekend we experienced the biggest snowfall in 5 years. This weekend we could be looking at the coldest temperatures in a number of years. Before the cold hits the area, we have another snowfall coming Today. Here are some forecasted totals from the National Weather Service:
ILZ019>021-105>108-INZ001-002-041730-
/O.CON.KLOT.WW.Y.0004.210204T1700Z-210205T1800Z/
La Salle-Kendall-Grundy-Southern Cook-Northern Will-Southern Will-
Eastern Will-Lake IN-Porter-
Including the cities of Ottawa, Streator, La Salle, Mendota,
Marseilles, Oswego, Yorkville, Plano, Morris, Coal City, Minooka,
Calumet City, Oak Forest, Lemont, Orland Park, Park Forest,
Joliet, Bolingbrook, Plainfield, Mokena, Channahon, Manhattan,
Wilmington, Crete, Peotone, Beecher, Gary, Hammond, Merrillville,
Portage, Valparaiso, and Chesterton
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON FRIDAY:
Today: light mixed precipitation possible late this morning before a period of heavy snow this afternoon. High near 35. Blowing snow possible this afternoon with gust to 45 mph. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher possible.
Tonight Snow, mainly before 10pm. Areas of blowing snow after 7pm. Low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -8. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Friday Flurries likely. Areas of blowing snow. high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -9. with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Snow likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 11.
Sunday A 50 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 8.