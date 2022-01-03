Coldest Morning of the Winter

Sunday night into Monday morning is the coldest night so far this winter! Away from the Lake and city, the actual air temperatures will drop below zero, with double digit subzero lows possible at a couple of the typically coldest locations. While winds will be light, it won’t take much wind to produce bitter cold wind chills. Bundle up and wear multiple layers if you have to spend any time outdoors Monday morning. Nice warm-up for Tuesday before colder weather comes back for Wed afternoon and Thursday!