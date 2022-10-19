Cold Weather May Help You Experience More Vivid Dreams

Dr. Tim Bond explains that, generally, people who go to bed late and wake up late have more vivid dreams. But falling temperatures also contribute as a factor.

“A drop of temperatures in the winter months can make it easier for you to fall into a deeper restorative sleep, increasing the likelihood of vivid dreams,” he says. The lack of sunlight can also impact sleep patterns. Eating, late in the evening, may also contribute to the lustrous dreams.

If you’re struggling with overly-realistic dreams, reducing stress, eating earlier, and using relaxing essential oils could help.

Learn more, here: (The Sun)