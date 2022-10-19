98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Cold Weather May Help You Experience More Vivid Dreams

October 19, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Share
Cold Weather May Help You Experience More Vivid Dreams
Have your dreams been more realistic?  The cooler weather may be to blame – or get the credit.

Dr. Tim Bond explains that, generally, people who go to bed late and wake up late have more vivid dreams.  But falling temperatures also contribute as a factor.

A drop of temperatures in the winter months can make it easier for you to fall into a deeper restorative sleep, increasing the likelihood of vivid dreams,” he says.  The lack of sunlight can also impact sleep patterns.  Eating, late in the evening, may also contribute to the lustrous dreams.

If you’re struggling with overly-realistic dreams, reducing stress, eating earlier, and using relaxing essential oils could help.

Learn more, here:  (The Sun)

 

More about:
#Autumn
#ColderWeather
#FallBack
#TheSun
#VividDreams
Fall

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
4

How Much Halloween Candy Is Truly Too Much? THIS. SERIOUSLY.
5

Bret Michaels Sang with Loretta Lynn Weeks Ago - Reveals 'Heavy Heart'

Recent Posts