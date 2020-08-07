Cold War Kids share new song, “Somewhere”
Credit: Allen AlcantaraCold War Kids have released a new song called “Somewhere,” which will appear on the band’s upcoming album, New Age Norms 2.
“I love this song,” says frontman Nathan Willett. “It’s very uplifting, but it has a sadness to it, a rock-iness that’s almost feminine and soulful.”
You can download “Somewhere” now via digital outlets.
New Age Norms 2, the second in a planned trilogy of albums, is due out August 21. It also includes the previously released songs “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now” and “You Already Know.”
The first New Age Norms album, which features the single “Complainer,” dropped last November.
By Josh Johnson
