Cold War Kids premiere ‘New Age Norms 1’ tour documentary
CWKTWO/AWALIn case you forgot what live shows look like in the time of COVID-19, Cold War Kids are here for you.
The “Complainer” rockers have premiered a new, mini documentary filmed during their most recent tour in support of their latest album, 2019’s New Age Norms 1.
The 11-minute video captures Cold War Kids’ life on the road during the run, which took place over the end of last year and the beginning of this year. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
While you won’t be able to see Cold War Kids — or pretty much any other artist, for that matter — live any time soon, you can catch the band perform on a SPIN-hosted livestream this Saturday, June 20.
By Josh Johnson
