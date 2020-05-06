Cold War Kids drop new single, “1 x 1,” featuring The Lumineers’ Wesley Schultz
ABC/Randy HolmesCold War Kids have premiered a new single called “1 x 1.”
The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, features guest vocals from The Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz, and was co-written by OneRepublic‘s Brent Kutzle.
“This song was inspired by the stories of child migrants separated from their families at the border,” says CWK frontman Nathan Willett. “Now that we are all quarantined, it has taken on an extra meaning…One by one each of us are staying apart to help the whole of us.”
“1 x 1” follows the single “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now,” which dropped in February. Cold War Kids are also prepping a new album, New Age Norms 2, the second installment in the band’s New Age Norms trilogy.
