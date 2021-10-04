      Weather Alert

“Cold Beer Calling My Name”: Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs toast to #1

Oct 4, 2021 @ 10:00am

Columbia Nashville/River House Artists

Jameson Rodgers has a “Cold Beer Calling My Name” at the top of the country charts.  

Jameson’s hit collaboration with Luke Combs ascends to #1 on country radio this week. It serves as Jameson’s second #1 hit after his 2019 debut single, “Some Girls,” and follows Luke’s 11 consecutive chart-toppers as a solo artist.

“The only thing better than writing a #1 song is writing a #1 song with your friends. Proud of this song and proud of this crew,” Jameson writes in a celebratory post, posing alongside co-writers Brett Tyler, Alysa Vanderheym and Hunter Phelps, each with a beer in hand. “Can’t believe we get to do this for a living. There’s a cold beer calling our name this weekend,” he adds.

“Cold Beer” is the second single from the Mississippi native’s newly released debut album, Bet You’re from a Small Town.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Say goodbye to the low prices at Dollar Tree.
Bears Fans Petition Team to Fire Matt Nagy After Loss to Browns
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
Thomas Rhett Throws First Pitch At Chicago Cubs Game
Watch Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan, And Pitbull Join Forces For Party Anthem "Where The Country Girls At"
Connect With Us Listen To Us On