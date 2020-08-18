Coin Shortage Hitting Harder Than You Might Think
By now, you’ve probably heard about the national coin shortage in the U.S. The pandemic has caused coin circulation to be disrupted, because of businesses closing and consumers not shopping as much.
As a result, many stores have asked customers to use their debit or credit cards to shop, or to bring exact change.
Laundromats and coin-operated washers and dryers in apartment units are also feeling the pinch. Laundromats aren’t able to offer as much change as before. And the lack of coins at banks is causing many to scramble, just to wash clothes.
Other coin-centric devices like public air pumps and DIY car washes are affected, as well.