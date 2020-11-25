Coheed and Cambria launches 'The Amory Wars' action figures
NECACoheed and Cambria is launching a line of action figures in collaboration with the toy company NECA.
The first two figures released depict Coheed and Cambria Kilgannon, the two main characters in The Amory Wars, the overarching narrative that runs through the band’s albums.
“I’m very happy to announce the release of our collaboration with NECA in bringing The Amory Wars line to life,” says frontman Claudio Sanchez. “As a child, toys played an integral role in the foundation of who I am now as a storyteller and the excitement never fades when I get to take this step with any of my creations.”
Each figure stands eight inches tall, and comes with a variety of detachable weapons. You can order yours now via CoheedandCambria.com.
Coheed released their latest album, The Unheavenly Creatures, in 2018. This past summer, they released a new song called “Jessie’s Girl 2,” a sequel to the ’80s Rick Springfield hit.
By Josh Johnson
