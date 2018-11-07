Coffee May Reduce Risk Of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 7, 2018 @ 7:02 AM

Good news for coffee addicts – your beverage of choice may be protecting you from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.
Researchers in Canada say drinking coffee could help reduce the risk of both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. That’s due to phenylindanes, an antioxidant found in brewed coffee.
Oh, and phenylindanes shows up in decaf as well, so the benefits aren’t tied to caffeine. Here’s the full story from IFL Science.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Turns ‘Before He Cheats’ Into Parody About Hunting Right Place Right Time or Freakish Miracle! Blackhawks Fire Joel Quenneville A Teepee in Front of Brian Kelley’s Nashville Clothing Store Was Vandalized, and He’s Offering a Reward Wine Wand Erases Your Hangover Apparently This is Not The Last of Rick Grimes
Comments