Coffee May Reduce Risk Of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s

Good news for coffee addicts – your beverage of choice may be protecting you from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

Researchers in Canada say drinking coffee could help reduce the risk of both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. That’s due to phenylindanes, an antioxidant found in brewed coffee.

Oh, and phenylindanes shows up in decaf as well, so the benefits aren’t tied to caffeine. Here’s the full story from IFL Science.