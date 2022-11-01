Coffee Mate Releasing New Flavors For 2023

Coffee cup in coffee shop.Female hands holding cup of coffee on wooden table background

Coffee mate is introducing two new iconic creamer flavors for 2023.

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts creamer and new Zero Sugar Twix creamer will hit stores in January of next year.

The new Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tart flavor features brown sugar and cinnamon flavors with notes of the iconic morning treat in every sip.

The new Twix creamer offers notes of milk chocolate, gooey caramel, and buttery cookie flavor to finish with no sugar.