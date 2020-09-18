‘Coffee & Kush Vol. 2’: Problem shares his new album with the single, “Florence”

Courtesy of ProblemWest Coast rapper Problem debuts his rich new album, Coffee & Kush Vol. 2.
The 11-track effort features Tyrese, Daphne Wayans, Terrace Martin, “Nothin,” featuring Jack Harlow and Jay Rock, as well as the remix to “Don’t Be Mad at Me,” featuring Snoop Dogg and Freddie Gibbs as a bonus track.
Problem poetically tackles themes about prosperity, growth, entrepreneurship and more, especially on the anthem, “Keep Ya Head [Up].”
This marks the second installment of his Coffee & Kush trilogy. Coffee & Kush, Vol. 1 was released in May, serving as a direct reflection of his balanced everyday morning routine.
“This album is a continuation of Vol 1. If the original was the morning, Vol. 2 is the afternoon,” Problem said in a statement. “The vibe, inspiration, and process of compiling all these thoughts and energies into the Coffee & Kush series are completely different from what I’ve ever done before. The content of the music is definitely still growing. And your growth should make your past nervous.”
Along with the release, Problem shares a reflective black and white Mike Marasco-directed music video for the album’s new single “Florence.“
By Rachel George
