‘Coffee & Kush Vol. 2’: Problem shares his new album featuring Tyrese, Terrace Martin, Jack Harlow & more
Laetitia RumfordFresh off his May-release Coffee And Kush Vol. 1, Problem returns to drop the second installment to his series, Vol. 2.
The Compton rapper opens the 11-track album with “Keep Ya Head [Up],” a poetic anthem about entrepreneurship, supporting others and rising above the chaos in the world.
“It ain’t what you got, it’s what you put on. West Coast I got my foot on,” he raps. “Do it for team, do it for self, [eff] what you drive, who did you help?”
Problem has proven himself as a poetic rapper spitting bars about humility, growth, and learning on another track on the album titled, “Life Lessons.”
“You Don’t Have to Wait on Me” is another enticing track that features R&B singer Tyrese, meanwhile “Easter Night” features Terrace Martin, Spoon, and a dialogue with his girlfriend Daphne Wayans about overcoming obstacles to “flourish and prosper…grow and succeed.”
Coffee & Kush Vol. 2 is available today. It also features Problem’s previous singles, “Nothin,‘” featuring Jack Harlow and Jay Rock, and the remix to “Don’t Be Mad at Me,” featuring Snoop Dogg and Freddie Gibbs as a bonus track.
By Rachel George
