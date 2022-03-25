      Weather Alert

Coffee Is Good For You!

Mar 25, 2022 @ 3:04pm

A new study by the Baker Heart Institute, in Melbourne, Australia, reveals that drinking two cups of coffee a day may cut the risk of heart disease and early death by 15%.

Researcher Peter Kistler says, ”Our data suggest that daily coffee intake shouldn’t be discouraged, but rather included as a part of a healthy diet for people with and without heart disease. The biological compounds in coffee can reduce inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity — which reduces blood sugar — and boosts metabolism. It also reduces the gut’s ability to absorb fat and blocks receptors involved with abnormal heart rhythms. But our study shows that regular coffee intake is safe and could be part of a healthy diet for people with heart disease.”

