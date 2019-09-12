Coffee Can Help with Headaches, Aches and Pains?
Got a headache or minor aches and pains? Don’t make a doctors appointment or grab that bottle of aspirin. Instead, hit up the local Barista for a cup of Joe.
Although the effects have really only been tested in sleep-deprived mice, according to Robert Schmerling, MD, coffee can act as a pain reliever.
And while it may seem unbelievable, a jolt of Java can actually keep you calm. “The caffeine in coffee mimics anti-stress hormones like progesterone,” notes physiologist and health expert, Dr Ray Peat, PhD.
Dr Peat does caution that people should avoid excessive amounts of coffee and enjoy it with either a meal or cream and sugar in order to prevent feeling shaky. Here’s more from the Deccan Chronicle.