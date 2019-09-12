      Weather Alert

Coffee Can Help with Headaches, Aches and Pains?

Sep 12, 2019 @ 6:22am

Got a headache or minor aches and pains? Don’t make a doctors appointment or grab that bottle of aspirin. Instead, hit up the local Barista for a cup of Joe.
Although the effects have really only been tested in sleep-deprived mice, according to Robert Schmerling, MD, coffee can act as a pain reliever.
And while it may seem unbelievable, a jolt of Java can actually keep you calm. “The caffeine in coffee mimics anti-stress hormones like progesterone,” notes physiologist and health expert, Dr Ray Peat, PhD.
Dr Peat does caution that people should avoid excessive amounts of coffee and enjoy it with either a meal or cream and sugar in order to prevent feeling shaky. Here’s more from the Deccan Chronicle.

TAGS
Coffee Can Help Aches and Pains Coffee Can Help Headaches
Popular Posts
Having This Pick in Your Fantasy Football Draft Gives You the Best Chance of Winning
Toby Keith Freedom & Dignity Festival Cancelled
Headed Down the Old Town Road Toward a Huge Lawsuit?
WCCQ On Demand
Taylor Swift's Cat Makes the World's Wealthiest Animals List