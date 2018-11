Cody Parkey Does the Nearly Impossible in Bears Win over Detroit!

The Bears cemented their first place status in the NFC North with a 34-22 victory over the Detroit Lions yesterday at Soldier Field. What was really amazing is the fact we have a kicker that could hit a 4″ target rather than put it thru an 18 feet 6 inch wide hole. Bears Kicker Cody Parkey hit the 4 inch goal post 4 times yesterday, 2 on extra point attempts and twice trying field goals of 41 and 34 yards. Funny on a day Bears QB Mithell Trubiskey threw a career high 355 yards (3 TD’s, 1 Rushing TD) most Bears fans will remember that game from the “ding” sound of 4 balls hitting the goal post. I have to hand it to coach Matt Nagy, after the 4th “ding” and the Bears scored he opted for the 2-point conversion.¬† I love this coach! Now let’s hang a target right in the middle of the goal post that’s 4 inches wide and tell our kicker to hit that, problem fixed!

By the way Bears fans we’re probably stuck with Parkey, any kicker that doesn’t have a job probably doesn’t have a job for a reason. The good news, look at these kickers that are free agents next year!¬†Here are some “Kicking” highlights from Yahoo Sports.

Stephen Gostkowski (Patriots)

Adam Vinatieri (Colts)

Sebastian Janikowski (Seahawks)

Robbie Gould (49ers)

Dan Bailey (Vikings)

Ka’imi Fairbairn (Texans)

Will Lutz (Saints)