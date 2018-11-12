Cody Parkey Does the Nearly Impossible in Bears Win over Detroit!

The Bears cemented their first place status in the NFC North with a 34-22 victory over the Detroit Lions yesterday at Soldier Field. What was really amazing is the fact we have a kicker that could hit a 4″ target rather than put it thru an 18 feet 6 inch wide hole. Bears Kicker Cody Parkey hit the 4 inch goal post 4 times yesterday, 2 on extra point attempts and twice trying field goals of 41 and 34 yards. Funny on a day Bears QB Mithell Trubiskey threw a career high 355 yards (3 TD’s, 1 Rushing TD) most Bears fans will remember that game from the “ding” sound of 4 balls hitting the goal post. I have to hand it to coach Matt Nagy, after the 4th “ding” and the Bears scored he opted for the 2-point conversion. I love this coach! Now let’s hang a target right in the middle of the goal post that’s 4 inches wide and tell our kicker to hit that, problem fixed!

By the way Bears fans we’re probably stuck with Parkey, any kicker that doesn’t have a job probably doesn’t have a job for a reason. The good news, look at these kickers that are free agents next year! Here are some “Kicking” highlights from Yahoo Sports.

Stephen Gostkowski (Patriots)

Adam Vinatieri (Colts)

Sebastian Janikowski (Seahawks)

Robbie Gould (49ers)

Dan Bailey (Vikings)

Ka’imi Fairbairn (Texans)

Will Lutz (Saints)