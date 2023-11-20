98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Cody Johnson’s got a soft spot for Thanksgiving desserts

November 20, 2023 2:15PM CST
Cody Johnson used to love sugary food but not anymore.

“Man, I’ve really changed my eating habits over the years, and I’ve grown to where I really don’t like sweets anymore,” Cody says, before swiftly admitting his gastronomical soft spot for the classic Thanksgiving desserts.

“Come Thanksgiving, now that’s different. I’m gonna clean you out of the banana pudding, and all the pie and all that good stuff, cobbler,” he shares. “But [I’m] not really a sweets guy. I don’t know, I don’t know why I grew out of that.”

Cody’s currently #21 on the country charts with “The Painter.” It’s the lead single off his new album, Leather, which includes collabs with Jelly Roll and Brooks & Dunn.

