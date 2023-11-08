Cody Johnson’s CMA Awards performance will feature an “elaborate stage plot”

Cody Johnson‘s saddling up to take his latest single, “The Painter,” to the CMA Awards stage.

Speaking with ABC Audio recently, Cody teased his upcoming performance and shared what audiences can expect.

“This is probably the most elaborate stage plot I’ve ever used. There’s a lot of visual. I mean, I don’t want to give away too much. There’s going to be a lot of visual cues for it,” he shares. “There’s a lot going on onstage.”

Cody’s also excited and grateful to be stepping into Country Music’s Biggest Night as a Male Vocalist of the Year nominee.

“I was born with whatever I have. I’ve been singing since, really, before I could talk,” says Cody. “You know, I was trying to imitate people’s voices and it’s a God-given thing. And so to be nominated and I guess acknowledged for it, that means a lot.”

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

