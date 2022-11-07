CODY JOHNSON TO RELEASE LIVE ALBUM NEXT MONTH
Cody Johnson will release a new live album featuring his longtime touring band, called Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live, on December 2nd. The project was recorded live on the road this past June during back-to-back-to-back sold-out concerts.
Cody said, “There is nothing I enjoy more than getting to play live shows with this band. We’ve travelled a lot of miles in the last 15 years and lived a lot of life together. This record is allowing us to deliver a live concert directly to the fans.”
Cody heads into Wednesday’s (November 9th) CMA Awards with four nominations, as well as a performance slot during the live broadcast. The 56th Annual CMA Awards airs on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Here is the Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live track list:
Part One
1 COJO Nation (Intro)
2 Honky Tonk Hardwood Floors
3 With You I Am
4 Wild as You
5 Ride With Me
6 Dance Her Home
7 Diamond in My Pocket (Intro)
8 Diamond in My Pocket
9 God Bless the Boy (Cori’s Song)
10 Half a Song
11 Stronger
12 Me and My Kind
13 Longer Than She Did
Part Two
1 I Don’t Know a Thing About Love
2 Nothin’ on You
3 Son of a Ramblin’ Man
4 Let’s Build a Fire
5 Human (Intro)
6 Human
7 ‘Til You Can’t
8 Long Haired Country Boy (Intro)
9 Long Haired Country Boy
10 The Rockin’ CJB Solos
11 On My Way to You (Intro)
12 On My Way to You
13 Dear Rodeo (Intro)
14 Dear Rodeo
