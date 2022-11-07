CODY JOHNSON TO RELEASE LIVE ALBUM NEXT MONTH

Cody Johnson will release a new live album featuring his longtime touring band, called Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live, on December 2nd. The project was recorded live on the road this past June during back-to-back-to-back sold-out concerts.

Cody said, “There is nothing I enjoy more than getting to play live shows with this band. We’ve travelled a lot of miles in the last 15 years and lived a lot of life together. This record is allowing us to deliver a live concert directly to the fans.”

Cody heads into Wednesday’s (November 9th) CMA Awards with four nominations, as well as a performance slot during the live broadcast. The 56th Annual CMA Awards airs on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.