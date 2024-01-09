Cody Johnson Thanks Luke Combs for Opening a Major Door for Him

Cody Johnson tells us he feels very grateful, these days. And he’s especially grateful to one superstar, for inviting him on a world tour, which exposed his music to exponentially more listeners.

Since he signed his record deal, in 2018, he has released three albums, released several singles, and won a handful of awards.

Then there’s that once-in-a-lifetime moment: opening for Luke Combs, on Combs’ World Tour.

Johnson is now prepping for his own headlining tour in 2024. “We’re going to Canada, we’re going to Brazil, which is going to kind of tee up ’25, going to the U.K., going to Australia, and doing these things that, kind of following in the Luke Combs footsteps, honestly, for the doors that I just mentioned that he had opened for us,” he shares.

