Cody Johnson Talks Love!

Cody Johnson Dishes On How He Proposed To His Wife … “This might be really cheesy, so I’ll tell you how I proposed to my wife. Our first date, I took her to a Texas Roadhouse here locally, and we sat in a booth, and I was just so in love and I could not wait to make her my wife. A year later to the date, we parked in the same spot and went to the same booth, and when we walked back out to the truck to leave, I got on a knee and asked her to marry me, and it was pretty special. But I’ve done more romantic things, just for the record, I’ve done a lot of stuff, just in case my wife is listening.”