      Weather Alert

Cody Johnson Talks Love!

Feb 10, 2022 @ 6:05pm

Cody Johnson Dishes On How He Proposed To His Wife … “This might be really cheesy, so I’ll tell you how I proposed to my wife. Our first date, I took her to a Texas Roadhouse here locally, and we sat in a booth, and I was just so in love and I could not wait to make her my wife. A year later to the date, we parked in the same spot and went to the same booth, and when we walked back out to the truck to leave, I got on a knee and asked her to marry me, and it was pretty special. But I’ve done more romantic things, just for the record, I’ve done a lot of stuff, just in case my wife is listening.”

Popular Posts
EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Images Make Us Crave THIS
What's the Most Hated Zodiac Sign? It's Not Who You Might Think...
Is Chicagoland Speedway Open Again?
KID NEWS: 8-Year-Old Becomes 'Published' Author - 'By His Self'
Carrie Underwood Loves Figure Skating!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On