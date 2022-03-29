      Weather Alert

Cody Johnson Talks About His Music!

Mar 29, 2022 @ 6:04pm

Cody Johnson Wants His Songs, Like ‘Til You Can’t, To Have A Greater Purpose … “Music is heard mostly in the intimate moments…when people say ‘We use that for our first dance’ or you know ‘That song change my life…it made me go apologize to somebody’ or ‘That song gave me a new perspective… that song saved my marriage.’ It’s like that’s the kind of stuff that you don’t think about when you write or when you’re recording but I really pour everything I’ve got into everything I do musically, so when it transcends like that it just it reminds you that music has a greater purpose.”

Popular Posts
Vince Gill Prepares Solo Tour after Wrapped Up Road Shows with the Eagles
400 Years after Extinction, Guess Who's Coming Back to a Major City to Fight Floods
Miley Cyrus Cancels Festival Appearance after Lightning Strikes her Plane
Sam Hunt's Wife Is Done!
I-80 Weekend Emergency Repairs In Joliet
Connect With Us Listen To Us On