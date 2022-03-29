Cody Johnson Talks About His Music!

Cody Johnson Wants His Songs, Like ‘Til You Can’t, To Have A Greater Purpose … “Music is heard mostly in the intimate moments…when people say ‘We use that for our first dance’ or you know ‘That song change my life…it made me go apologize to somebody’ or ‘That song gave me a new perspective… that song saved my marriage.’ It’s like that’s the kind of stuff that you don’t think about when you write or when you’re recording but I really pour everything I’ve got into everything I do musically, so when it transcends like that it just it reminds you that music has a greater purpose.”