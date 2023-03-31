Cody Johnson, Slash To Honor Lynyrd Skynyrd

The recent death of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s last original founding member, guitarist Gary Rossington, is one of the saddest moments in music in recent years. The 2023 CMT Music Awards is set to honor the impressive legacy of the country-rock band. Rossington’s death comes 50 years after the band’s first album was released. During the ceremony, a performance which includes Cody Johnson and Paul Rodgers singing lead vocals, Billy Gibbons, Slash, and Warren Haynes playing electric guitar, veteran Nashville studio and touring musicians Ethan Pilzer and Rich Redmond play bass and drums, and Wynonna Judd and LeAnn Rimes sing background vocals as the Honkettes. Besides Rossington, Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, and Cassie Gaines died in a 1977 plane tragedy. The band stopped for a decade. Since rejoining in September 1987, the band lost Allen Collins, Billy Powell, Leon Wilkeson, and Hughie Thomasson.