Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson + more join the Grand Ole Opry’s upcoming Merle Haggard tribute

Mar 9, 2022 @ 12:00pm

ABC

The Hag himself is the subject of a new tribute show taking place at the Grand Ole Opry. The Opry Salutes Merle Haggard event is scheduled to take place April 6, which is both Haggard’s birthday and the sixth anniversary of his death at age 79.

Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Joe Nichols are among the artists signing on for the tribute show, along with Suzy Bogguss, Eli Paperboy Reed and Haggard’s son, Marty Haggard. They’re set to perform their favorite Haggard songs, along with some of their own Haggard-inspired material.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m.

The Opry Salutes Merle Haggard is part of a special spring block of Wednesday-night shows at the Opry. The event will also be recorded for a special, which will air at a later date on the Opry’s Circle Network.

