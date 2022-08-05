      Weather Alert

Cody Johnson Encourages Others To Help Teachers #ClearTheList

Aug 5, 2022 @ 5:08pm
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Cody Johnson is partnering with Get Your Teach On for the Clear the List campaign as a way to support teachers and help purchase items on their supply lists for the upcoming school year. #CoJoClearTheList Invites everyone to support educators across the country online at getyourteachon.com.

Cody said, “My wife, Brandi, and I have personally encountered the profound impact that a school teacher has on the future of a child’s life. Please consider joining us in supporting these wonderful humans that give so much of their time, effort, and energy to the future by inspiring the children of the present. Our hope is to make preparation exciting for both teachers and students! And what is more encouraging than having community support, as well as the necessary tools and classroom supplies to kick off a new school year?! We’re giving back in honor of the educators that, quite literally, changed our lives.”

Cody is set to make two appearances on NBC’s Today show in the coming weeks, first performing “Human” on August 17th and then on Labor Day, September 5th, fans will also have a chance to tune in for a performance of his chart-topping hit “’Til You Can’t.” Both songs are on Cody’s sophomore major-label release, Human The Double Album.

