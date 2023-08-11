98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Cody Johnson dedicates “The Painter” to wife Brandi

August 11, 2023 3:52PM CDT
Cody Johnson‘s highly anticipated new single, “The Painter,” has arrived.

The romantic track was penned by Benjy DavisKat Higgins and Ryan Larkins, and will hit country radio on August 14.

“I don’t remember/ Life before she came into the picture/ Brought the beauty I was missin’ with her/ Showed me colors I ain’t ever seen/ She took chances/ With every wall I built, she saw a canvas/ I thank God every day for how He made her/ My life was black and white, but she’s the painter,” Cody sings in the chorus.

“My favorite lyric in ‘The Painter’ is ‘for every wall I built, she saw a canvas,’” shares Cody. “If there’s anything that describes my marriage with my wife, Brandi, it’s that line. And that’s why we’ve been together for 15 years.”

“The Painter” serves as the lead single off Cody’s upcoming as-yet-untitled album, slated for release later this year.

