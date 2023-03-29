CODY JOHNSON, CARRIE UNDERWOOD DUET

Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood have recorded a duet for Cody’s upcoming album, he revealed during an interview with CMT Hot 20 Countdown with Cody Alan. The duet was reportedly recorded earlier this week.

Cody said, “So, getting to know her, man she’s such a pro and everybody that she surrounds herself with are all very professional as well. And I don’t mean this to sound bad, but it’s kind of hard to compete with that.”

Both Cody and Carrie are set to perform separately during the 2023 CMT Music Awards, airing on CBS on Sunday, April 2nd. The show, co-hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Cody has not announced a release date for his next project.

