Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde notch early victories ahead of the 2022 CMA Awards

Country Music Association/ABC

The CMA Awards haven’t even officially started yet, but the first winners are already being named.

Ahead of tonight’s show, Cody Johnson won the Music Video of the Year category for his “‘Til You Can’t,” a gripping and emotional visual component to his equally poignant breakout hit.

Cody is by no means finished with the awards show ceremony: He’s up in three more categories, including Male Vocalist of the Year, and he’s set to perform on the awards show stage tonight, too.

Next up, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde won their latest accolade for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” in the category of Musical Event of the Year. Their chart-topping duet is now two for two in that category at major awards shows; it won Music Event of the Year at the ACM Awards back in March, too.

Both early winners were announced during a special segment on ABC’s Good Morning America. The 56th annual CMA Awards airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC; the ceremony will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

