Cody Johnson Announces 24-Track Double Album

Cody Johnson has announced the release of a new 24-track double album titled ‘Cody Johnson: Leather.’

This is Cody’s second double album; the first was released in October 2021 and titled ‘Human.’

Cody said, “This round of 24 songs, I have to say, is the best round of songs I’ve ever recorded. And I feel like that’s the way it should be. Each album should outdo the last one.”

According to the singer, there isn’t an exact drop date yet, “Maybe by the end of the year, maybe next year.”

While we will have to wait a bit for the new album, what do you think of his new single “Human?